Howard Griffiths (born 24 February 1950) is a British conductor.

Griffiths was born in Hastings. He studied music at the Royal College of Music, London. He has lived in Switzerland since 1981.

Since the season 2007/08, he is General Music Director of the Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester, Frankfurt. in 2013, he renewed his contract for the third time until 2018.

Howard Griffiths was Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra from 1996 to 2006 and successfully continued its long tradition of excellence in every respect. His work with the orchestra also involved extended tours of Europe, the United States and China, which were enthusiastically received by audiences and critics alike, both in Switzerland and abroad.

Howard Griffiths has appeared as a guest conductor with many leading orchestras all over the world. These include the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London, the Orchestre National de France, Radio Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, the Warsaw Philharmonic, the Basle Symphony Orchestra, the London Mozart Players, the Orquesta Nacional de España, the WDR Symphony Orchestra as well as other radio orchestras in Germany.