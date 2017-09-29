Alain GoraguerBorn 20 August 1931
Alain Goraguer
1931-08-20
Alain Goraguer Biography
Alain Goraguer (born 20 August 1931, Rosny-sous-Bois, Seine-Saint-Denis) is a French jazz pianist, sideman of Boris Vian and Serge Gainsbourg, arranger and composer.
He composed for such films as 'La Planète Sauvage' (1973), 'La Vie de Bohème' (1992), 'Deux jours à tuer' (2008) and 'Saint Laurent'(2014).
He was the composer of music for Serge Gainsbourg, Jean Ferrat, 'Serge Reggiani', Nana Mouskouri.
He reached his creative peak in the 1960s and 1970s.
In 1965 he won the Eurovision Song Contest with France Gall and Serge Gainsbourg with "Poupée de cire, poupée de son".
Generique
Generique
Madama Butterfly, Act 2 - Hummingbird Chorus
Madama Butterfly, Act 2 - Hummingbird Chorus
Mira Et Ten
Mira Et Ten
Go Go's Goggles
Go Go's Goggles
Au Dela De La Peur
Au Dela De La Peur
Maquillage de Tiwa (La Planete Sauvage)
Maquillage de Tiwa (La Planete Sauvage)
