Mark Sinclair (born July 18, 1967), known professionally as Vin Diesel, is an American actor, filmmaker, singer and musician. He is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, and is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

Diesel began his career in 1990 but struggled to gain roles until he wrote, directed, produced, scored, and starred in the short film Multi-Facial (1995). This attracted the attention of Steven Spielberg, who was developing Saving Private Ryan (1998); Spielberg re-wrote elements of the film to allow Diesel to appear. Diesel subsequently voiced the titular character in The Iron Giant (1999) while gaining a reputation as an action star after headlining the Fast & Furious, XXX, and The Chronicles of Riddick film franchises.

Diesel voiced Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequel (2017), as well as Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018). Away from action films, he has enjoyed commercial success in a number of other genres, such as the comedy film The Pacifier (2005), while his performance in Find Me Guilty (2006) was praised. Diesel portrayed the comic book superhero Bloodshot in its 2020 film adaptation, and is slated to appear in the Avatar sequels.