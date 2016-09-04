Leo NocentelliBorn 15 June 1946
Leo Nocentelli
1946-06-15
Leo Nocentelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Nocentelli (born June 15, 1946) is an American musician and songwriter best known as a founding member and lead guitarist of the funk band The Meters.
Leo Nocentelli Tracks
Say Na Hey
