Sean Price (March 17, 1972 – August 8, 2015) was an American rapper and member of the hip hop collective Boot Camp Clik. He was half of the duo Heltah Skeltah, performing under the name Ruckus (sometimes abbreviated as Ruck), along with partner Rock.

