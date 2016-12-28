Wilke te BrummelstroeteBorn 1968
Wilke te Brummelstroete
1968
Wilke te Brummelstroete Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilke te Brummelstroete is a Dutch mezzo-soprano. She has recorded Bach cantatas with John Eliot Gardiner and appeared as the valkyrie Siegrune in Wagner's Die Walküre at the Bayreuth Festival.
Cantata 75, Die Elenden sollen essen
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata 75, Die Elenden sollen essen
Cantata 75, Die Elenden sollen essen
Ihr Menschen, ruhmet Gottes Liebe, BWV167
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ihr Menschen, ruhmet Gottes Liebe, BWV167
Ihr Menschen, ruhmet Gottes Liebe, BWV167
Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Richard Wagner
Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Sussmayr
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Sussmayr
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Sussmayr
Choir
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-20T00:49:47
20
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
