801Formed 1976. Disbanded 1977
801
1976
801 Biography (Wikipedia)
801 was an English experimental rock band originally formed in 1976 for three live concerts by Phil Manzanera (guitars, Roxy Music), Brian Eno (keyboards, synthesizers, guitar, vocals and tapes, ex-Roxy Music), Bill MacCormick (bass and vocals, ex-Quiet Sun, Matching Mole), Francis Monkman (Fender Rhodes piano and clavinet, ex-Curved Air), Simon Phillips (drums and rhythm generator) and Lloyd Watson (slide-guitar and vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
801 Tracks
T.N.K. (Tomorrow Never Knows)
T.N.K. (Tomorrow Never Knows)
Tomorrow Never Knows - Live
Tomorrow Never Knows - Live
Third Uncle
Third Uncle
801 Links
