Jeff HamiltonJazz drummer. Born 4 August 1953
Jeff Hamilton
1953-08-04
Jeff Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff Hamilton is an American jazz drummer who is co-leader of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra.
