The WordsFrom Manchester. Formed 2006
The Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6503e82-edcc-44db-944b-6106a911d993
The Words Tracks
Sort by
Time
The Words
Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time
Last played on
Head Over Heels
The Words
Head Over Heels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Head Over Heels
Last played on
Demons
The Words
Demons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Demons
Last played on
Fag
The Words
Fag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fag
Last played on
The Words Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist