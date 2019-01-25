C.L. SmoothBorn 8 October 1968
C.L. Smooth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-10-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c64dba0f-6add-44ca-91de-c2bfad7aeab8
C.L. Smooth Biography (Wikipedia)
CL Smooth (born Corey Brent Penn, Sr., October 8, 1968, New Rochelle, New York) is an American rapper. He is best known as the vocal half of the hip-hop duo Pete Rock & CL Smooth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
C.L. Smooth Tracks
Sort by
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
Pete Rock
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
Last played on
Reminisce (Bad Boy Remix) (feat. C.L. Smooth)
Mary J. Blige
Reminisce (Bad Boy Remix) (feat. C.L. Smooth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlgf.jpglink
Reminisce (Bad Boy Remix) (feat. C.L. Smooth)
Last played on
Rub You The Right Way
Johnny Gill
Rub You The Right Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rub You The Right Way
Last played on
I Get Physical (feat. C.L. Smooth)
Pete Rock
I Get Physical (feat. C.L. Smooth)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get Physical (feat. C.L. Smooth)
Last played on
Reminisce (feat. C.L. Smooth)
Mary J. Blige
Reminisce (feat. C.L. Smooth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlgf.jpglink
Reminisce (feat. C.L. Smooth)
Last played on
Mecca And The Soul Brother (Remix)
Pete Rock
Mecca And The Soul Brother (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mecca And The Soul Brother (Remix)
Last played on
T.R.OY. (Real El Canario 2012 Afro Mix)
Pete Rock
T.R.OY. (Real El Canario 2012 Afro Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
T.R.OY. (Real El Canario 2012 Afro Mix)
Last played on
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
Pete Rock
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
Last played on
The Creator
Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
The Creator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Creator
Last played on
It's a Love Thing (Instrumental)
C.L. Smooth
It's a Love Thing (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only The Strong Survive (feat. C.L. Smooth)
DJ Krush
Only The Strong Survive (feat. C.L. Smooth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy9z.jpglink
Only The Strong Survive (feat. C.L. Smooth)
Last played on
Playlists featuring C.L. Smooth
C.L. Smooth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist