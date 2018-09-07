Moose BloodEmo rock band from Canterbury, Kent, UK. Formed 2012
Moose Blood are an English emo band based in Canterbury, Kent. They formed in 2012 and are signed to Hopeless Records.
Mark from Moose Blood on the phone
2016-05-21
Mark from Moose Blood is on the phone to Abbie.
Mark from Moose Blood on the phone
Moose Blood Interview
2015-01-18
Eddy from Moose Blood speaks to the Radio 1 Rock Show
Moose Blood Interview
Moose Blood Tracks
Knuckles
Moose Blood
Knuckles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k4353.jpglink
Knuckles
Last played on
Can We Stay Like This
Moose Blood
Can We Stay Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k4353.jpglink
Can We Stay Like This
Last played on
Have I Told You Enough
Moose Blood
Have I Told You Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k4353.jpglink
Promise Me
Moose Blood
Promise Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k4353.jpglink
Promise Me
Last played on
Talk In Your Sleep
Moose Blood
Talk In Your Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05svv7f.jpglink
Talk In Your Sleep
Last played on
