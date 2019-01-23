Victor FeldmanJazz musician. Born 7 April 1934. Died 12 May 1987
Victor Feldman
1934-04-07
Victor Feldman Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Stanley Feldman (7 April 1934 – 12 May 1987) was an English jazz musician who played mainly piano, vibraphone and percussion.
He began performing professionally during childhood, eventually earning acclaim in the UK jazz scene as an adult. Feldman immigrated to the United States in the mid-1950s, where he continued working in jazz and also as a session musician with a variety of pop and rock performers.
