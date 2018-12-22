Dub War90s UK ragga/rap/punk act. Formed 1993. Disbanded 1999
Dub War
1993
Dub War Biography (Wikipedia)
Dub War are a four-piece metal band from Newport, South Wales, UK. Formed in 1993, the band offered an innovative mix of metal, punk, and ragga influenced by bands like The Clash and Bad Brains.[citation needed] Their lyrics were thoughtful and idealistic, drawing comparisons with the former, though musically they were closer to the hard rock sound of the latter.[citation needed]
Dub War Tracks
Strike It
Psycho System
Fun Done (Edit)
Mental
