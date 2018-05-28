Robbie McIntoshEnglish guitarist for The Pretenders. Born 25 October 1957
Robbie McIntosh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c647399c-311a-4f5b-930f-b0be33095ea2
Robbie McIntosh Biography (Wikipedia)
Robbie McIntosh (born 25 October 1957) is an English guitarist. McIntosh is well known as a session guitarist and member of The Pretenders from 1982 until 1987. In 1988 he began doing session guitar work for Paul McCartney joining his band full-time until early 1994. He continues to do session work and has performed both as a sideman with John Mayer and with his own band, The Robbie McIntosh Band.
