Tom (Thomas John) Lewis (born 1943) is a British singer and writer of nautical songs.

Tom is perhaps best known for The Last Shanty (A Sailor Ain't A Sailor), which has been recorded by over 30 different groups around the world. He is also thrilled that Ilan Eskeri has used the melody from his song 'A Sailor's Prayer' (Send Down A Dove) as a major theme in the musical score of the recent BBC Films' production of 'Swallows and Amazons'.