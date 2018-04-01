Floraleda SacchiBorn 14 June 1978
Floraleda Sacchi (June 14, 1978) is an Italian harpist, composer and musicologist born in Como.
Pari Intervallo
Arvo Pärt
Arvo Pärt
Pari Intervallo
In a Landscape
John Cage
John Cage
In a Landscape
Suite en duo (4th mvt)
Jean Cras
Jean Cras
Suite en duo (4th mvt)
Harp Sonata in C Major Op2 No 6 - iii. "Caledonian Hunt"
Sophia Dussek & Floraleda Sacchi
Sophia Dussek & Floraleda Sacchi
Harp Sonata in C Major Op2 No 6 - iii. "Caledonian Hunt"
Knee Play No.4 (from Einstein on the Beach)
Floraleda Sacchi
Floraleda Sacchi
Knee Play No.4 (from Einstein on the Beach)
