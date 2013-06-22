GypsophiliaHalifax, Canada jazz band. Formed 2004
Gypsophilia is a Canadian jazz band from Nova Scotia. The band is composed of Ross Burns, Alec Frith, Nick Wilkinson (guitars), Gina Burgess (violin), Adam Fine (double bass), Matt Myer (trumpet), and Sageev Oore (piano, keyboards, accordion, melodica). Gypsophilia has released four albums to date, Minor Hope, Sa-ba-da-OW! (2009), Constellation (2011) and Nightswimming (2015) plus a b-sides compilation Horska (2013). On June 9, 2017 the band announced that they would be retiring after 13 years following their summer tour across Canada and a few final farewell performances in Halifax.
