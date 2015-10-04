Russell SimmonsBorn 4 October 1957
Russell Simmons
1957-10-04
Russell Simmons Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Wendell Simmons (born October 4, 1957) is an American entrepreneur, record producer, and author. The chair and CEO of Rush Communications, he co-founded the hip-hop music label Def Jam Recordings and created the clothing fashion lines Phat Farm, Argyleculture, and Tantris. Simmons's net worth was estimated at $340m in 2011.
Beans Are Better
