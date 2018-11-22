Rebecca OutramSoprano
Rebecca Outram
Rebecca Outram Tracks
O come sei gentile
Claudio Monteverdi
Gather Ye Rosebuds While Ye May
William Lawes
Beatus vir à 6 (Selva morale e spirituale)
Claudio Monteverdi
Chiome d'oro (Madrigals, Book 7)
Claudio Monteverdi
Esther - Act 2 scene 4 - Blessed are all they that fear the Lord
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Choir
Regina coeli ZWV.134 for 2 sopranos, altos and ensemble
Carolyn Sampson
Missa Brevis in D
The Sixteen, Margaret Philips, Benjamin Britten, Harry Christophers, Carys Lane, Rebecca Outram & Deborah Miles-Johnson
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-17T01:20:25
17
Jul
2005
Proms 2004: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-31T01:20:25
31
Aug
2004
