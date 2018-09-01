1788-LElectronica
1788-L
1788-L Biography (Wikipedia)
1788-L is an electronic music producer. He rose to fame in 2018 with a remix of Virtual Self's "Particle Arts" uploaded onto their SoundCloud account. Other releases following this include "Multiverse" (with 4AM) and a remix of Daft Punk's "Rinzler".
MDR (ATLiens Edit) x P U L S A R / B E A M
Party Favor
Pulsar Beam
1788-L
Pulsar Beam
Pulsar Beam
