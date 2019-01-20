Niniola Apata (born 15 December 1986), better known by her stage name Niniola, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. She rose to recognition in 2013 after finishing third runner-up on the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa. Upon the release of her breakthrough debut single "Ibadi", Niniola was nominated in the "Most Promising Act to Watch" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She currently has a record deal with Drumroll Records.