Barbara Bonney
Barbara Bonney Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Bonney (born April 14, 1956) is an American soprano.
7 Early songs, arr. for voice and orchestra
Alban Berg
7 Early songs, arr. for voice and orchestra
Liebst du um Schonheit
Clara Schumann
Liebst du um Schonheit
Liebeszauber, Op 13 No 3
Clara Schumann
Liebeszauber, Op 13 No 3
Symphony No.4 (4th mvt)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.4 (4th mvt)
Seven Early Songs
Alban Berg
Seven Early Songs
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)
En Svane (A Swan) Op. 25 no. 2
Edvard Grieg
En Svane (A Swan) Op. 25 no. 2
The cypress curtain of the night
Thomas Campion
The cypress curtain of the night
The Monk and his Cat (Hermit Songs)
Samuel Barber
The Monk and his Cat (Hermit Songs)
Stabat Mater (opening)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater (opening)
'Er ist gekommen', Op 12 No 1
Clara Schumann
'Er ist gekommen', Op 12 No 1
See how the fading glories of the year
Henry Purcell
See how the fading glories of the year
Wie's Taubchen klagt (Acis and Galatea, arr Mozart, K.566)
George Frideric Handel
Wie's Taubchen klagt (Acis and Galatea, arr Mozart, K.566)
Requiem K.626 - Confutatis and Lacrimosa
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem K.626 - Confutatis and Lacrimosa
Ständchen, D 889
Franz Schubert
Ständchen, D 889
6 Lieder, Op 13; No 6, 'Die stille Lotusblume'
Clara Schumann
6 Lieder, Op 13; No 6, 'Die stille Lotusblume'
Sie liebten sich beide, Op 13 No 2
Clara Schumann
Sie liebten sich beide, Op 13 No 2
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D 965
Franz Schubert
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D 965
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
Engelbert Humperdinck, Ann Murray, Gwyneth Jones, Edita Gruberová, Barbara Bonney, Christiane Oelze, Staatskapelle Dresden & Chor der Staatsoper Dresden
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
Requiem - Introitus - Requiem
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem - Introitus - Requiem
Ellens Gesang 3, D 839 (Ave Maria)
Franz Schubert
Ellens Gesang 3, D 839 (Ave Maria)
Requiem, K.626: Recordare; Confutatis; Lacrimosa
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem, K.626: Recordare; Confutatis; Lacrimosa
When they come back
Aaron Copland
When they come back
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op 45
Johannes Brahms
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op 45
Stabat mater in F minor - 1st movement Dolorosa
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat mater in F minor - 1st movement Dolorosa
Heidenroslein
Franz Schubert
Heidenroslein
Ich will dir mein Herz schenken (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244) - excerpt
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ich will dir mein Herz schenken (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244) - excerpt
Tantum ergo, D962
Franz Schubert
Tantum ergo, D962
Die stille Lotosblume Op. 13 no. 6
Clara Schumann
Die stille Lotosblume Op. 13 no. 6
Oh, fair Cedaria, hide those eyes
Henry Purcell
Oh, fair Cedaria, hide those eyes
Stabat Mater: III O Quam Tristis
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Stabat Mater: III O Quam Tristis
SOLVEIG'S SONG FROM PEER GYNT
Barbara Bonney
SOLVEIG'S SONG FROM PEER GYNT
O fair Cedaria, hide those eyes
Henry Purcell
O fair Cedaria, hide those eyes
Foran sydens kloster [At a southern convent's gate] Op.20
Edvard Grieg
Foran sydens kloster [At a southern convent's gate] Op.20
Mass in G major, D.167: Gloria
Franz Schubert
Mass in G major, D.167: Gloria
The Chariot (12 Poems of Emily Dickinson)
Aaron Copland
The Chariot (12 Poems of Emily Dickinson)
Myrthen Op.25 for voice and piano: no.1; Widmung
Robert Schumann
Myrthen Op.25 for voice and piano: no.1; Widmung
Six Songs, Op.25: 2. A Swan
Edvard Grieg
Six Songs, Op.25: 2. A Swan
Proms 2001: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-09T00:48:09
9
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epqxj5
1999-07-19T00:48:09
19
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epvzc8
1998-07-29T00:48:09
29
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9vrzc
1996-08-18T00:48:09
18
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edvrzc
1993-09-01T00:48:09
1
Sep
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
