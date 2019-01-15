Anton KarasBorn 7 July 1906. Died 10 January 1985
Anton Karas
Anton Karas (7 July 1906 – 10 January 1985) was a Viennese zither player and composer, best known for his internationally famous 1948 soundtrack to Carol Reed's The Third Man, which came about as a result of a chance meeting.
The Third Man
Anton Karas
The Third Man
The Third Man
Holly and Harry Meet At The Praters Big Wheel
Anton Karas
Holly and Harry Meet At The Praters Big Wheel
Holly Runs After Harrys Shadow
Anton Karas
Holly Runs After Harrys Shadow
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
Johann Strauss II
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
Holly Martins Arrives In Vienna
Anton Karas
Holly Martins Arrives In Vienna
Holly Martins Arrives In Vienna
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man)
Anton Karas
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man)
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man)
Harry Lime Theme
Anton Karas
Harry Lime Theme
Harry Lime Theme
The Harry Lime Theme from The Third Man
Anton Karas
The Harry Lime Theme from The Third Man
The Harry Lime Theme from The Third Man
The Third Man Theme
Anton Karas
The Third Man Theme
The Third Man Theme
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man Theme)
Anton Karas
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man Theme)
Harry Lime Theme (The Third Man Theme)
The Third Man (1949): Main Title
Anton Karas
The Third Man (1949): Main Title
The Third Man (1949): Main Title
Anton Karas Second Theme
Anton Karas
Anton Karas Second Theme
Anton Karas Second Theme
The Café Mozart Waltz
Anton Karas
The Café Mozart Waltz
The Café Mozart Waltz
Anton Karas' Performance at a London Club
Anton Karas
Anton Karas' Performance at a London Club
Anton Karas' Performance at a London Club
Café Mozart Waltz (The Third Man)
Anton Karas
Café Mozart Waltz (The Third Man)
Café Mozart Waltz (The Third Man)
The Third Man Theme
Anton Karas
The Third Man Theme
The Third Man Theme
