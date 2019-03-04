Flint was a band created by Keith Flint of The Prodigy. The band consisted of Keith Flint (lead vocals), Jim Davies (guitar, formerly of Pitchshifter), Kieron Pepper (live drums), Rob Holliday (bass guitar), and Tony Howlett (drums).

The band performed several gigs, their first being a brief set at the inaugural Download Festival 2003 (1 June). The first release "Asteroids" was released on 14 July 2003 and was a pink, limited edition 10" single available on vinyl. The second single titled "Aim 4" was released on 14 July 2003. The video for the second single was directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who also directed The Prodigy's "Smack My Bitch Up" video. Following the release of "Aim 4" the band planned to release their debut album Device #1 on 28 July 2003; however, this release was cancelled. Shortly after its cancellation, the band decided to split up. Keith then went on to form a project titled Clever Brains Fryin' while Davis went on to form Victory Pill.

Flint remixed Marilyn Manson's mOBSCENE, with Keith providing new vocals. The following text was found from the official Marilyn Manson pages: "Pay attention! In London, we vandalized a Versace billboard with two gigantic Marilyn Mice and had an amazing crowd sing along to the three piano numbers. Keith Flint (The Prodigy) presented me with his new band's remix of Mobscene on which he sings. We discussed illegal behavior, participated in illegal behavior and became the best of friends over a bottle of Absinthe." ~ Marilyn Manson 21 April 2003.