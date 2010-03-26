Kobra and the Lotus (also initialized as KATL) is a Canadian heavy metal band formed in 2009 by lead vocalist and songwriter Kobra Paige.

The band has maintained considerable success within their genre from the time of its formation, with critics stating that the most recent album, Prevail I, is the band's best album to date. Various aspects of the album earned recognition. "Light Me Up", a single from the album, broke into the Top 40 for mainstream rock on Billboard, peaking at #34 and also broke Top 40 on Mediabase active rock charts for several weeks. "You Don't Know" peaked at #53, with the music video being the band's first YouTube video with over 1 million plays. "TriggerPulse", a pre-release single to the album is the band's first Spotify release, with over two million plays in its first six months.