Lorenzo AllegriBorn 1567. Died 1648
1567
Lorenzo Allegri (1567 – 1648) was an Italian composer, who worked at the Medici court, in Florence. He was mainly known as a lutenist, and for lute he wrote dances, sometimes with vocal parts. He was sometimes referred to as Lorenzino Todesco or Tedesco so it may be assumed he was of German origin.
Canario
Quinto Le Ninfe Della Senna
La notte d'amore - ballo
La Notte D'Amore
Miserere mei, Deus
Primo Ballo della notte d'amore & Sinfonica (Spirito del ciel)
Canario
L'Arpeggiata, Lorenzo Allegri, Nuria Rial, Philippe Jaroussky & Christina Pluhar
