John MorelandBorn 22 June 1985
John Moreland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qgxkl.jpg
1985-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c62ea4fb-b303-463b-a2a1-ff1cea9b1de5
John Moreland Biography (Wikipedia)
John Robert Moreland (born June 22, 1985) is an American singer-songwriter from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Moreland Performances & Interviews
- John Moreland - Sallisaw Bluehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052hyrr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052hyrr.jpg2017-05-16T20:00:00.000ZAmerican singer-songwriter John Moreland performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052htbf
John Moreland - Sallisaw Blue
- John Moreland - Thunder Roadhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052hy6k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052hy6k.jpg2017-05-16T20:00:00.000ZJohn Moreland performs an acoustic version of the Bruce Springsteen classichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052htd6
John Moreland - Thunder Road
John Moreland Tracks
Sort by
Hang Me In The Tulsa County Stars
John Moreland
Hang Me In The Tulsa County Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Hang Me In The Tulsa County Stars
Last played on
Old Wounds
John Moreland
Old Wounds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Old Wounds
Last played on
Ain't We Gold
John Moreland
Ain't We Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Ain't We Gold
Last played on
It Don't Suit Me (Like Before)
John Moreland
It Don't Suit Me (Like Before)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
It Don't Suit Me (Like Before)
Last played on
It Don't Suit Me Like Before (6 Music Session, 03 Sep 2017)
John Moreland
It Don't Suit Me Like Before (6 Music Session, 03 Sep 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Sallisaw Blue
John Moreland
Sallisaw Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Sallisaw Blue
Last played on
Slow Down Easy
John Moreland
Slow Down Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Slow Down Easy
Last played on
Nobody Gives A Damn About Songs Anymore
John Moreland
Nobody Gives A Damn About Songs Anymore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Amen, So Be It
John Moreland
Amen, So Be It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Amen, So Be It
Last played on
Lies I Chose To Believe
John Moreland
Lies I Chose To Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Lies I Chose To Believe
Last played on
Thunder Road (recorded in session for Another Country)
John Moreland
Thunder Road (recorded in session for Another Country)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Lies I Chose To Believe (recorded in session for Another Country)
John Moreland
Lies I Chose To Believe (recorded in session for Another Country)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Sallisaw Blue (recorded in session for Another Country)
John Moreland
Sallisaw Blue (recorded in session for Another Country)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Your Spell
John Moreland
Your Spell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Your Spell
Last played on
High On Tulsa Heat
John Moreland
High On Tulsa Heat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
High On Tulsa Heat
Last played on
Cleveland Country Blues
John Moreland
Cleveland Country Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Break My Heart Sweetly
John Moreland
Break My Heart Sweetly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Break My Heart Sweetly
Last played on
Losing Sleep Tonight
John Moreland
Losing Sleep Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Losing Sleep Tonight
Last played on
Sad Baptist Rain
John Moreland
Sad Baptist Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Sad Baptist Rain
Last played on
Heart's Too Heavy
John Moreland
Heart's Too Heavy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qgxkl.jpglink
Heart's Too Heavy
Last played on
Playlists featuring John Moreland
John Moreland Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist