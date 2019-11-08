United Strings of Europe12 piece string ensemble. Formed 2012
United Strings of Europe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c62d2c04-f2ac-4e14-8e21-4fbc78246c1b
United Strings of Europe Tracks
Sort by
Musica Notturna delle Strade di Madrid
Luigi Boccherini
Musica Notturna delle Strade di Madrid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56k.jpglink
Musica Notturna delle Strade di Madrid
Last played on
Back to artist