Frank FosterSaxophonist. Born 23 September 1928. Died 26 July 2011
1928-09-23
Frank Benjamin Foster III (September 23, 1928 – July 26, 2011) was an American tenor and soprano saxophonist, flautist, arranger, and composer. Foster collaborated frequently with Count Basie and worked as a bandleader from the early 1950s.
Frank Foster Tracks
Hackensack
Thelonious Monk
Hackensack
Hackensack
The Loud Minority
Frank Foster
The Loud Minority
The Loud Minority
Harlem Rumble
Frank Foster
Harlem Rumble
Harlem Rumble
Lil Darlin'
Charlie Fowlkes
Lil Darlin'
Lil Darlin'
Composer
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Vine Street Rumble
Joe Newman, Marshal Royal, Billy Mitchell, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Snooky Young, Sonny Cohn, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Frank Wess, Frank Foster, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green & Sonny Payne
Vine Street Rumble
Vine Street Rumble
Performer
The Heat's On
Frank Foster
The Heat's On
The Heat's On
Raunchy Rita
Frank Foster
Raunchy Rita
Raunchy Rita
Wine and Brandy
Frank Foster
Wine and Brandy
Wine and Brandy
