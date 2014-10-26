Nona Marvisa Gaye or Nona Aisha Gaye (born September 4, 1974) is an American singer, former fashion model, and actress. The daughter of singer Marvin Gaye and granddaughter of jazz musician Slim Gaillard, Gaye began her career as a vocalist in the early 1990s. As an actress, Gaye is best known for her portrayal of Zee in the 2003 science fiction films, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.