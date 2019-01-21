Paper LaceFormed 1969
Paper Lace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c62995d6-a622-43e0-ae11-12a0f8638deb
Paper Lace Biography (Wikipedia)
Paper Lace are a Nottingham-based pop group who rose to success in 1974 and during that year had their only three UK Top 40 hit singles. In the United States they are considered a one-hit wonder, having just a single chart hit in that country. There are currently two active bands featuring members from the hits period using the name Paper Lace or a direct derivation of it.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paper Lace Tracks
Sort by
Billy Don't Be A Hero
Paper Lace
Billy Don't Be A Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billy Don't Be A Hero
Last played on
We've Got The Whole World In Our Hands
Nottingham Forest FC & Paper Lace
We've Got The Whole World In Our Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We've Got The Whole World In Our Hands
Performer
Last played on
The Night Chicago Died
Paper Lace
The Night Chicago Died
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Night Chicago Died
Last played on
The Black-Eyed Boys
Paper Lace
The Black-Eyed Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Black-Eyed Boys
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paper Lace
Paper Lace Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist