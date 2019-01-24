Tecwyn Ifan is an influential Welsh singer and songwriter from Glanamman, Carmarthenshire. He was a Baptist minister in Pembrokeshire for many years and was a member of the group Perlau Taf during the 1960s and 1970s and in 1972 formed a band with Cleif Harpwood, Iestyn Garlick and Phil Edwards ("Phil Small").

His albums include: