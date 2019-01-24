Tecwyn Ifan
Tecwyn Ifan Biography (Wikipedia)
Tecwyn Ifan is an influential Welsh singer and songwriter from Glanamman, Carmarthenshire. He was a Baptist minister in Pembrokeshire for many years and was a member of the group Perlau Taf during the 1960s and 1970s and in 1972 formed a band with Cleif Harpwood, Iestyn Garlick and Phil Edwards ("Phil Small").
His albums include:
Tecwyn Ifan Tracks
Dewines Endor
Tecwyn Ifan
Dewines Endor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Dewines Endor
Last played on
Paid Rhoi Fyny
Tecwyn Ifan
Paid Rhoi Fyny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Paid Rhoi Fyny
Last played on
Ar Doriad Gwawr
Tecwyn Ifan
Ar Doriad Gwawr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Ar Doriad Gwawr
Last played on
Can Unioni'r Cam
Tecwyn Ifan
Can Unioni'r Cam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Can Unioni'r Cam
Last played on
Y Dref Wen
Tecwyn Ifan
Y Dref Wen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Y Dref Wen
Last played on
Ysbryd Rebeca
Tecwyn Ifan
Ysbryd Rebeca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Ysbryd Rebeca
Last played on
Ofergoelion
Tecwyn Ifan
Ofergoelion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Ofergoelion
Last played on
Bytholwyrdd
Tecwyn Ifan
Bytholwyrdd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Bytholwyrdd
Last played on
Gwaed Ar Yr Eira Gwyn
Tecwyn Ifan
Gwaed Ar Yr Eira Gwyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Gwaed Ar Yr Eira Gwyn
Last played on
Diwrnod Newydd Arall
Tecwyn Ifan
Diwrnod Newydd Arall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Diwrnod Newydd Arall
Last played on
Cerdded 'Mlaen
Tecwyn Ifan
Cerdded 'Mlaen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Cerdded 'Mlaen
Last played on
Nos Oleua'r Byd
Tecwyn Ifan
Nos Oleua'r Byd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Nos Oleua'r Byd
Last played on
Sarita
Tecwyn Ifan
Sarita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Sarita
Last played on
'Dyw Hi Ddim Yn Rhy Hwyr
Tecwyn Ifan
'Dyw Hi Ddim Yn Rhy Hwyr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
'Dyw Hi Ddim Yn Rhy Hwyr
Last played on
Angel
Tecwyn Ifan
Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
Angel
Last played on
John Bull
Tecwyn Ifan
John Bull
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j7n95.jpglink
John Bull
Last played on
