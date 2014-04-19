David PiltchBorn 29 January 1960
David Piltch
David Piltch (born January 29, 1960) is a Canadian bassist and session musician.
Something Cool (feat. Aaron Davis & David Piltch)
Holly Cole
Something Cool (feat. Aaron Davis & David Piltch)
Something Cool (feat. Aaron Davis & David Piltch)
