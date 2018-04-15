Lyell CresswellBorn 1944
Lyell Cresswell
1944
Lyell Cresswell Biography (Wikipedia)
Lyell Cresswell (born 1944, Wellington, New Zealand) is a composer of contemporary classical music. He studied in Wellington, Toronto, Aberdeen and Utrecht. He moved to Scotland in the 1970s and has lived and worked in Edinburgh since 1985. He received the APRA Silver Scroll for his contribution to New Zealand music in 1979 and he won the Ian Whyte Award for the orchestral work Salm in 1978. In 1979, 1981 and 1988 he received a recommendation by the UNESCO International Rostrum of Composers. In 2002, Victoria University of Wellington awarded him an honorary D. Mus degree and the inaugural Elgar Bursary.
Lyell Cresswell Tracks
Scherzo 1
Lyell Cresswell
Scherzo 1
Scherzo 1
Taramasonata
Lyell Cresswell
Taramasonata
Taramasonata
