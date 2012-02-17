MernaCanadian soul/R&B singer, formerly "Ayah"
Merna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6246d8b-87cc-4ff9-b67a-7d83e45bc84c
Merna Tracks
Sort by
Nah Left The Country
Merna
Nah Left The Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nah Left The Country
Smoove Bottle Party
Merna
Smoove Bottle Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoove Bottle Party
Riddim Version
Merna
Riddim Version
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riddim Version
Nah Lef I Country
Merna
Nah Lef I Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nah Lef I Country
Last played on
When It Comes To You
Merna
When It Comes To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When It Comes To You
Last played on
Follow You (Yogi Remix)
Merna
Follow You (Yogi Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow You (Yogi Remix)
Last played on
Do It All Again
Merna
Do It All Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It All Again
Last played on
Merna Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist