GRiZ Biography (Wikipedia)
Grant Richard Kwiecinski, also known by his stage name GRiZ, is an American DJ and electronic producer from Michigan. He is known for playing the saxophone along with producing funk, electro-soul, and self-described future-funk.
GRiZ Tracks
It Gets Better (feat. DRAM)
It Gets Better (feat. DRAM)
ID (feat. Valentina)
ID (feat. Valentina)
Featured Artist
Freak the Method
Freak the Method
No Bad Trips
No Bad Trips
Stop Trippin' (feat. iDA HAWK)
Stop Trippin' (feat. iDA HAWK)
Meditate
Meditate
Good Times Roll
Good Times Roll
They Won't Stop
They Won't Stop
Feel Alive
Feel Alive
I'm Good
I'm Good
Stop Trippin' (NGHTMRE Remix)
Stop Trippin' (NGHTMRE Remix)
Last played on
Rewind (feat. GRiZ)
Rewind (feat. GRiZ)
Last played on
See You Again (Louis Futon & Griz Flip)
See You Again (Louis Futon & Griz Flip)
Last played on
Wicked (Dirty Audio Remix)
Wicked (Dirty Audio Remix)
Vision Of Happiness
Vision Of Happiness
Last played on
Good Times Roll (feat. Gigantic)
Good Times Roll (feat. Gigantic)
Last played on
Adventure Is Out There
Adventure Is Out There
Last played on
Stop Trippin' (Ghastly Remix) (feat. iDA HAWK)
Stop Trippin' (Ghastly Remix) (feat. iDA HAWK)
Last played on
Crazy
Crazy
Last played on
Smash The Funk
Smash The Funk
Last played on
