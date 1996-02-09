SpineshankFormed February 1996
Spineshank
1996-02
Spineshank Biography (Wikipedia)
Spineshank is an American nu metal band. The band has sold over 540,000 records. Spineshank has released four studio albums: Strictly Diesel (1998), The Height of Callousness (2000), Self-Destructive Pattern (2003), and Anger Denial Acceptance (2012).
