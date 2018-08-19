Chocolate MilkAmerican funk & soul band. Formed 1974
Chocolate Milk
1974
Chocolate Milk Biography (Wikipedia)
Chocolate Milk was an American funk and soul band from New Orleans, Louisiana, active in the 1970s and early 1980s.
Let's Go All The Way
Chocolate Milk
Let's Go All The Way
Let's Go All The Way
Action Speaks Louder Than Words
Chocolate Milk
Action Speaks Louder Than Words
Action Speaks Louder Than Words
How About Love
Chocolate Milk
How About Love
How About Love
Grand Theft
Chocolate Milk
Grand Theft
Grand Theft
Running Away
Chocolate Milk
Running Away
Running Away
My Mind Is Hazy
Chocolate Milk
My Mind Is Hazy
My Mind Is Hazy
Ain't Nothing But A Thing
Chocolate Milk
Ain't Nothing But A Thing
Ain't Nothing But A Thing
