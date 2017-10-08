Giuseppe Sabbatini (born May 11, 1957, Rome, Italy) is a lyric tenor, conductor, and double-bassist.

His opera repertoire includes Idomeneo, Mitridate, re di Ponto, Don Giovanni, Linda di Chamounix, La favorita, L'elisir d'amore, Anna Bolena, Maria Stuarda, Roberto Devereux, Lucrezia Borgia, Dom Sébastien, I puritani, Rigoletto, La Traviata, Falstaff, La Bohème, Eugene Onegin, Auber's Fra Diavolo, Werther, Manon, Thaïs, La Damnation de Faust, Benvenuto Cellini, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Orphée aux Enfers, Les Pêcheurs de Perles and Gounod's Faust. He has sung in the leading opera houses of the world, such as La Scala (his usual base), the Vienna Staatsoper, the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden and others. Sabbatini made his acclaimed debut in the USA in February 2001, at the New York Metropolitan Opera, singing the leading tenor role in Massenet's Manon.

Films for TV were made with Giuseppe Sabbatini in the operas Robert Devereux (1997), La Traviata (2001), and La Damnation de Faust (1999). A recording is commercially available of a TV presentation of a 1993 Tokyo Boheme with Daniela Dessì as Mimi.