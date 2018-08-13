Ole BullBorn 5 February 1810. Died 17 August 1880
Ole Bull
1810-02-05
Ole Bull Biography (Wikipedia)
Ole Bornemann Bull (5 February 1810 – 17 August 1880) was a Norwegian virtuoso violinist and composer. According to Robert Schumann, he was on a level with Niccolò Paganini for the speed and clarity of his playing.
Ole Bull Tracks
The Herd Girl's Sunday
Ole Bull
The Herd Girl's Sunday
The Herd Girl's Sunday
A Mountain Vision
Ole Bull
A Mountain Vision
A Mountain Vision
The Herdmaiden's Sunday
Ole Bull
The Herdmaiden's Sunday
The Herdmaiden's Sunday
Seterjentens Søndag
Ole Bull
Seterjentens Søndag
Seterjentens Søndag
Andante cantabile
Ole Bull
Andante cantabile
Andante cantabile
I Ensomme Stunde (La Melancolie) for violin and piano
Ole Bull
I Ensomme Stunde (La Melancolie) for violin and piano
I Ensomme Stunde (La Melancolie) for violin and piano
Aurora
Ole Bull
Aurora
Aurora
Preghieri doloroso e Rondo ridente
Ole Bull
Preghieri doloroso e Rondo ridente
Preghieri doloroso e Rondo ridente
Cantabile doloroso e Rondo giocoso for violin and orchestra
Ole Bull
Cantabile doloroso e Rondo giocoso for violin and orchestra
Cantabile doloroso e Rondo giocoso for violin and orchestra
Herd Girl's Sunday
Ole Bull
Herd Girl's Sunday
Herd Girl's Sunday
Preghiera dolente e rondo ridente
Ole Bull
Preghiera dolente e rondo ridente
Preghiera dolente e rondo ridente
La mélancolie (Moments of Solitude)
Ole Bull
La mélancolie (Moments of Solitude)
La mélancolie (Moments of Solitude)
La mélancolie (Moments of Solitude)
Ole Bull
La mélancolie (Moments of Solitude)
La mélancolie (Moments of Solitude)
As I Gaze Upon The Sun
Christian Ihle Hadland
As I Gaze Upon The Sun
As I Gaze Upon The Sun
Cantabile doloroso e rondo giocoso (feat. Arve Tellefsen, Eivind Aadland & Trondheim Symfoniorkester)
Ole Bull
Cantabile doloroso e rondo giocoso (feat. Arve Tellefsen, Eivind Aadland & Trondheim Symfoniorkester)
Cantabile doloroso e rondo giocoso (feat. Arve Tellefsen, Eivind Aadland & Trondheim Symfoniorkester)
From 'Polacca Guerriera'
Ole Bull
From 'Polacca Guerriera'
From 'Polacca Guerriera'
The Herdgirl's Sunday
Ole Bull
The Herdgirl's Sunday
The Herdgirl's Sunday
Cantabile doloroso e Rondo giocoso for violin and orchestra
Ole Bull
Cantabile doloroso e Rondo giocoso for violin and orchestra
Cantabile doloroso e Rondo giocoso for violin and orchestra
Saeterjentens Søndag
Ole Bull
Saeterjentens Søndag
Saeterjentens Søndag
Andante maestoso (from Agiaco Cubano)
Ole Bull
Andante maestoso (from Agiaco Cubano)
Andante maestoso (from Agiaco Cubano)
Concerto Fantastico (1841)
Ole Bull
Concerto Fantastico (1841)
Concerto Fantastico (1841)
La Verbena de San Juan
Ole Bull
La Verbena de San Juan
La Verbena de San Juan
March from "In memory of Washington" (1845)
Ole Bull
March from "In memory of Washington" (1845)
March from "In memory of Washington" (1845)
Sigrid's Sang from 'Fjeldstuen' (1850)
Ole Bull
Sigrid's Sang from 'Fjeldstuen' (1850)
Sigrid's Sang from 'Fjeldstuen' (1850)
I ensomme Stunde
Ole Bull
I ensomme Stunde
I ensomme Stunde
Recuerdos de la Habana (1844)
Ole Bull
Recuerdos de la Habana (1844)
Recuerdos de la Habana (1844)
Et Saeterbesøg (1849)
Ole Bull
Et Saeterbesøg (1849)
Et Saeterbesøg (1849)
Concerto in A (1834)
Ole Bull
Concerto in A (1834)
Concerto in A (1834)
Adagio Religioso 'A Mother's Prayer'
Ole Bull
Adagio Religioso 'A Mother's Prayer'
Adagio Religioso 'A Mother's Prayer'
Violin Concerto in E minor: Adagio
Ole Bull
Violin Concerto in E minor: Adagio
Violin Concerto in E minor: Adagio
