Heavenly, a power metal band based in Marseille, France, was formed in 1993 in Paris by vocalist Benjamin Sotto and drummer Max Pilo, originally as a cover band under the name of Satan's Lawyer. In 1994, they changed their name to "Heavenly" and evolved into a full-fledged Helloween-influenced power metal outfit. In 1998, they released a three-track demo with new guitarist Anthony Parker. However, Parker's time with the band was to be short lived, leaving before a record deal with Noise Records was clinched. Heavenly then found a replacement in Chris Savourey and completed their lineup with bassist Laurent Jean.

In 2000, Heavenly released their debut album Coming from the Sky. Although it was largely shunned by the media, the album proved a hit with metal fans and its success helped Heavenly land an appearance at the French Hard Rock Festival. With the arrival of a keyboardist, Frédéric Leclercq, and the replacement of departed bassist Laurent Jean with Piere-Emmanuel Pelisson, Heavenly underwent another lineup change shortly before they supported Stratovarius on their 'Infinite' tour. Chris Savourey left soon afterwards, and Frédéric Leclercq took on his role as the band's guitarist.