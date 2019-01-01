Frédérick RousseauBorn 9 April 1958
Frédérick Rousseau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-04-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c61b43ad-baa8-4bde-a18f-6d5099c898d0
Frédérick Rousseau Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Rousseau (born 1958 in Paris) is a New Age instrumentalist. His musical research is based on electronic sounds that he mixes with ethnic instruments, classical orchestras, and vocals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frédérick Rousseau Tracks
Sort by
Frédérick Rousseau Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist