Carey Hannah Mulligan (born 28 May 1985) is an English actress. Born in London and brought up in Düsseldorf, Germany and Surrey, Mulligan developed an interest in acting as a child and was the student head of the drama department at Woldingham School. She made her professional acting debut on stage in the Kevin Elyot play Forty Winks at the Royal Court Theatre in 2004. Her film debut was in the role of Kitty Bennet in Pride & Prejudice (2005), followed by supporting roles in numerous television series, including Bleak House (2005), The Amazing Mrs Pritchard (2006), and Doctor Who (2007). She made her Broadway debut in The Seagull in 2008 to critical acclaim, and her West End performance garnered her an Ian Charleson Commendation Award.

Mulligan's breakthrough performance was as Jenny Mellor in the coming-of-age drama An Education (2009), for which she won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her leading role in the dystopian romantic-drama Never Let Me Go (2010) earned her a BIFA Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film, and she garnered further acclaim for her supporting performances in the action film Drive (2011), for which she was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and the drama Shame (2011). Her appearances in The Great Gatsby (2013), Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), Far from the Madding Crowd (2015), and Suffragette (2015) earned her further praise and recognition. In 2015, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Play for her performance in the Broadway revival of David Hare's Skylight. In 2017, she starred in the critically acclaimed period drama film Mudbound, and the following year starred in the thriller series Collateral.