Elizabeth Parker is a British film and television composer who worked at the BBC Radiophonic Workshop since 1978 until the workshop's closure.

She graduated from the University of East Anglia with a degree in Music in 1973.

She is best known for providing special sound for the BBC science fiction series Blake's 7 taking over from Richard Yeoman-Clark from Series B onwards. She also provided the music for the episode "Gambit".

She also provided special sound for the 1978 Doctor Who story The Stones of Blood, and incidental score for the 1985 story Timelash under the name Liz Parker. Parts of this score are featured on the Doctor Who: 30 Years at the BBC Radiophonic Workshop compilation. An LP of her score for the television series The Living Planet was released in 1984.

Elizabeth Parker was the last composer to leave the Radiophonic Workshop before its closure in 1998.

Outside of this she has also contributed music for the series Fred Dibnah's Building of Britain, The Human Body, Animal Games, Weird Nature, and many other television series, as well the radio adaptation of Tom's Midnight Garden.