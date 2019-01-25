Joe BrownUK singer, songwriter, guitarist. Born 13 May 1941
Joe Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Roger "Joe" Brown, MBE (born 13 May 1941) is an English entertainer. He has worked as a rock and roll singer and guitarist for more than five decades. He was a stage and television performer in the late 1950s and a UK recording star in the early 1960s. He has made six films, presented specialist radio series for BBC Radio 2, appeared on the West End stage alongside Dame Anna Neagle and has written an autobiography. In recent years he has again concentrated on recording and performing music, playing two tours of around 100 shows every year and releasing an album almost every year.
Described by the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles & Albums as a "chirpy Cockney", Brown was one of the original artists managed by the early rock impresario and manager Larry Parnes. He is highly regarded in the music business as a "musician's musician" who "commands respect and admiration from a wide spectrum of artists".
- Joe Brown & Henry Gross in conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cmb9k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cmb9k.jpg2016-10-23T15:55:00.000ZJoe Brown and Henry Gross join Johnnie Walker to chat about the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cmbd3
- Joe Brown performs and chats with Ken!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gyv4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gyv4.jpg2016-10-06T14:14:00.000ZJoe Brown came into the studio and played a couple of tracks on his ukulele for us.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b59qf
- Joe Brownhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021yxl0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021yxl0.jpg2014-07-05T07:00:00.000ZJoe Brown talks to Brian Matthew about being at the head of a talented musical family.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021yxmx
- Joe Brown speaks to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kkz31.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kkz31.jpg2013-10-30T11:08:00.000ZSinger and musician Joe Brown catches up with Simon Mayo.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kkz3v
- Joe Brown interview with Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018f036.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018f036.jpg2013-04-30T15:20:00.000ZJoe Brown joins Johnnie in the studio to talk about his fantastic career in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018f03z
