King King British blues rock band
King King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05nrr52.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6175350-0452-4bc0-9d15-ba755d0d5584
King King Biography
King King is a British blues rock group, formed in 2008 by Alan Nimmo and Lindsay Coulson, both formerly of The Nimmo Brothers. The band has released four studio albums and one live album to date. The current line up of King King is Alan Nimmo – guitar and lead vocals, Lindsay Coulson – bass, Wayne Proctor – drums, Jonny Dyke – keyboards.
Their name comes from a former blues club, King King in Los Angeles, which burnt down and was immortalised in a live album by The Red Devils.
King King Tracks
I Don't Wanna Lie
Heed The Warning
She Don't Give Me No Lovin'
Broken
Betrayed Me
Long Time Running
Nobody Knows Your Name
Jealousy
Lose Control
Rush Hour
Waking Up
Waking Up - Radio remix
You Stopped The Rain
Crazy
Hurricane
Stranger To Love
Reaching For The Light
More Than I Can Take
Can't Keep From Trying
One More Time Around
What Am I Supposed To Do
Long History Of Love
Don't You Get The Feeling You've Been Had
Feels Like Rain
Mr Highway Man
Nothing Takes The Place Of You
(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want To Be Right
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
King King, Sari Schorr
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
1
Feb
2019
King King, Sari Schorr
Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
2
Feb
2019
King King, Sari Schorr
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
7
Feb
2019
King King, Sari Schorr
KOKO, London, UK
8
Feb
2019
King King, Sari Schorr
Old Fire Station Bournemouth, Bournemouth, UK
