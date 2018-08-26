King King is a British blues rock group, formed in 2008 by Alan Nimmo and Lindsay Coulson, both formerly of The Nimmo Brothers. The band has released four studio albums and one live album to date. The current line up of King King is Alan Nimmo – guitar and lead vocals, Lindsay Coulson – bass, Wayne Proctor – drums, Jonny Dyke – keyboards.

Their name comes from a former blues club, King King in Los Angeles, which burnt down and was immortalised in a live album by The Red Devils.