Deborah ColemanBorn 3 October 1956. Died 12 April 2018
Deborah Coleman
1956-10-03
Deborah Coleman Biography (Wikipedia)
Deborah Coleman (October 3, 1956 – April 12, 2018) was an American blues musician. Coleman won the Orville Gibson Award for "Best Blues Guitarist, Female" in 2001, and was nominated for a W.C. Handy Blues Music Award nine times.
