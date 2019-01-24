YelloSwiss electronica duo. Formed 1979
Yello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrn8.jpg
1979
Yello Biography (Wikipedia)
Yello is a Swiss electronic duo band consisting of Dieter Meier and Boris Blank.
The band is known for their 1985 single "Oh Yeah" which featured in the films Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Secret of My Success, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, K-9, and as the theme song for the character Duffman on The Simpsons.
Their 1988 single "The Race" peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart, and was also featured in the film Nuns on the Run.
Yello Tracks
The Race
Yello
The Race
The Race
Last played on
Oh Yeah
Yello
Oh Yeah
Oh Yeah
Last played on
The Rhythm Divine (feat. Shirley Bassey)
Yello
The Rhythm Divine (feat. Shirley Bassey)
The Rhythm Divine (feat. Shirley Bassey)
Last played on
Last played on
Bostich
Yello
Bostich
Bostich
Last played on
