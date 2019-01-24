Yello is a Swiss electronic duo band consisting of Dieter Meier and Boris Blank.

The band is known for their 1985 single "Oh Yeah" which featured in the films Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Secret of My Success, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, K-9, and as the theme song for the character Duffman on The Simpsons.

Their 1988 single "The Race" peaked at number 7 on the UK Singles Chart, and was also featured in the film Nuns on the Run.