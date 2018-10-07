Jerry LordanBorn 30 April 1934. Died 24 July 1995
1934-04-30
Jerry Lordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Lordan (30 April 1934 – 24 July 1995) was an English songwriter, composer and singer.
Jerry Lordan Tracks
Who Could Be Bluer
Who Could Be Bluer
Last played on
I'll Stay Single
I'll Stay Single
Last played on
Sing Like An Angel
Wonderful Land
Wonderful Land
Last played on
Jerry Lordan Links
