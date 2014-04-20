David DallasBorn 28 August 1982
David Dallas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6160117-ebe4-44ba-8f00-da8ecaa0c80d
David Dallas Biography (Wikipedia)
David Keith Dallas (born August 28, 1982) is an award-winning hip hop artist from New Zealand of Samoan and European descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Dallas Tracks
Sort by
The Wire (Nick Maclaren Remix)
David Dallas
The Wire (Nick Maclaren Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wire (Nick Maclaren Remix)
Last played on
David Dallas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist